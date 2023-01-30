Former Royal Butler Paul Burrell Shares Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Paul Burrell made Lorraine on Monday Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Paul Burrell has announced he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The former royal butler to Diana, Princess of Wales, appeared on Lorraine Kelly’s ITV breakfast show on Monday to share news of his diagnosis.

The 64-year-old explained how doctors recently discovered he had the disease after attending a medical examination ahead of his participation in a TV show.

Advertisement

Paul said the exam uncovered that he had a high level of the chemical PSA, which is produced by the prostate.

Revealing he was having hormone therapy to shrink the size of his prostate and the cancer, Paul said: “It’s robbing me of my testosterone so my beard isn’t growing as it should, I’m tired, and I’m getting hot flushes.”

He also explained he will now undergo an operation next month to remove his prostate gland.

“My father days are over. I don’t want any more children, I’ve got two wonderful boys, that’s fine,” he said of the decision. “But not everything finishes because you loose your prostrate. It can continue to be as good as it ever was in the bedroom.

“You can still have a good sex life but you have to talk about it. Talk about it, don’t hide it.”

Paul with Diana, Princess of Wales in 1994 Antony Jones via Getty Images

Advertisement

Explaining the effect his diagnosis has had on him, Paul told Lorraine: “I was wrapping Christmas presents, wondering ‘will I be here next Christmas?’ I had to tell my boys, and they said to me, ‘Dad we need to see you more.’”

Paul worked as a footman for the Queen before becoming Diana’s personal butler for ten years until her death in 1997.