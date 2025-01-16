Paul Danan pictured in the Loose Women studio in 2017 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Former Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan has died at the age of 46.

Paul rose to fame for playing Sol Patrick in the Channel 4 soap, between 1997 and 2001.

He subsequently made appearances reality shows like Love Island, during its original celebrity incarnation, and Celebrity Big Brother.

On Thursday morning, Paul’s management company confirmed in a statement: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old.

Advertisement

“Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many.

“His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.

“During this difficult time, we kindly request respect and privacy for Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

Paul’s additional acting work included the CBBC series The Queen’s Nose and the Sky comedy Good Girls Club.

Advertisement

Four years after leaving Hollyoaks, he joined the cast of the first series of Celebrity Love Island, subsequently landing his own reality show alongside castmates Calum Best and Fran Cosgrave.

He also competed on the second season of Love Island, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, and joined the cast of Celebrity Coach Trip in 2022, where he was paired with Team GB athlete Ashley McKenzie.