Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter has died at the age of 54. Paul – best known for playing patriarch Martin Goodman in the hit British comedy – died on Monday night, after suffering from a brain tumour. His agent told The Guardian: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night. He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour. “Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Paul Ritter

Paul has appeared in all six series of Friday Night Dinner since its debut on Channel 4 in 2011. The show’s creator Robert Popper wrote on Twitter: “Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with.”

Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with x https://t.co/yD6QpHEeo8 — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) April 6, 2021

According to Metro, Paul and the rest of the Friday Night Dinner cast recently completed filming on a retrospective special, in honour of the show’s 10th anniversary, which will air on Channel 4 later this year.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Paul Ritter with Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper and co-stars Tom Rosenthal, Simon Bird and Tamsin Greig