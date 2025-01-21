Pauline Quirke To Retire From Acting Following Dementia Diagnosis

Pauline Quirke Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

British actor Pauline Quirke has been diagnosed with dementia, her husband has announced.

On Tuesday morning, Pauline’s husband of almost 30 years Steve Sheen shared a statement confirming the former Birds Of A Feather star would be taking a step back from public life following her diagnosis four years ago.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline’s decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021,” Steve said.

Pauline is best known for her long-standing role as Sharon Theodopolopodous in the sitcom Birds Of A Feather.

Her other notable work included the dramas Broadchurch and The Sculptress, the latter of which earned her a TV Bafta nomination, and a two-year stint in Emmerdale playing Hazel Rhodes.

She also appeared in a TV adaptation of David Copperfield, had a recurring role in The Bill and took the lead in the daytime crime drama Missing.

Lesley Joseph, Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson on stage in Birds Of A Feather in 2012 Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock

As well as her on-screen work, Pauline began running The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in 2007, and was appointed an MBE for her services to young people, the entertainment industry and charity in 2022.

Pauline’s husband’s statement said: “Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

“Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples’ progression and interest in the arts and enhanced their self-confidence.”

He added: “Her acting career has now come to a close, but Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA), with its network of approximately 250 academies and over 15,000 students across the UK, remains robust and will continue to operate as normal in accordance with Pauline’s ideology.

“Our experienced senior leadership team will maintain the Academies’ success and growth, building on the foundations, ethos and philosophy that Pauline has inspired from the beginning in 2007.

“We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period.”

Steve also noted that he and Pauline wouldn’t be “engaging in interviews” or “making further statements” at the present time, so the 65-year-old can focus on spending time “with her family, children and grandchildren”.

Pauline Quirke on the set of Broadchurch Kudos/ITV/Shutterstock

A statement from the charity Alzheimer’s Research UK also said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that actress Pauline Quirke has been diagnosed with dementia.

“Her husband Steve Sheen said that the Birds of a Feather star, 65, was diagnosed in 2021 and is stepping away from acting after a glittering 50-year career.

“We’re sending our best wishes to Pauline, Steve and the family as they navigate her diagnosis. When the time is right, Pauline and Steve have pledged their support to the charity and will be working with us to raise awareness of dementia and funds for research.”

Pauline and Steve share a son, Charlie, who previously appeared with his mum in the final three seasons of Birds Of A Feather.