You Can Now Pay For Your Costa Coffee With Your Reusable Cup

If you’re a Costa coffee fan and you like doing your bit for the environment but don’t like carrying cash – then your prayers have been answered because you can now pay with your reusable cup.

Costa and Barclaycard have rolled out a new reusable cup that has contactless payment technology embedded in the design. Users can keep track of their spending using the bPay app and the cups can be used not just in Costa stores but anywhere where the contactless symbol is shown.