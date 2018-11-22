Payout For Parents Of Six-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted By Boys At School

The parents of a girl who was sexually assaulted aged six by a group of boys on the playground have won a undisclosed five-figure settlement from their local council.

The mother of the child, named Bella to protect her identity, says she now has a “broken little girl”.

She told the BBC that she found out Bella had been sexually assaulted when the girl could no longer sit down because of the discomfort.

Her parents say there was no help available for her in the following months and days, despite support being made available for the boys.