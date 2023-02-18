Juan Moyano via Getty Images

Cardi B wasn’t wrong when she said ‘when it’s up then it’s stuck.’ A study analysed the size of penises for over 30 years and found that the average size of an erect penis has increased. Though the boys (and girls) might be smiling, this isn’t good news.

Penis growth over the past three decades could be linked to poor eating habits such as binge eating junk food or even pollution.

The Stanford University study which was published in the World Journal of Men’s Health, looked at data from 75 studies with over 55,000 men from 1992 to 2021 and focused on the length of an erect penis.

The team involved in the study found that the average size of a penis has grown by a shocking 24% over a thirty-year period.

“Erect penile length is getting longer, from an average of 4.8 inches to 6 inches, over the past 29 years,” Dr. Michael Eisenberg, the study’s author said.

The exact reasonings for the causes cannot be determined without looking at more findings. Eisenberg assumed he would see a decrease in length however, he was wrong.

“Given the trends we’d seen in other measures of men’s reproductive health, we thought there could be a decline in penile length due to the same environmental exposures,” he added.

He continued: “What we found was quite different from trends in other areas of male fertility and health.”

The authors of the study sought to compare penis sizes over time because of developments in men’s reproductive health in the past few years such as decreasing sperm count.