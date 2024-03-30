Penn Badgley Gets Real About Being A Father And A Stepfather

Penn Badgley knows the many ways that one can be a parent.

The You star, who is married to singer Domino Kirke, shares a 15-year-old stepson, Cassius, with his wife. The couple also have a young son of their own.

Badgley opened up about parenting both in a candid episode of The New York Times’ Modern Love podcast, which was released Wednesday.

“I have an interesting situation where I have a biological son and a stepson,” the Gossip Girl actor said. “And my stepson is ― his father is very much in his life, so his father is his father, and I’m ― I’m something else. So I have two different parental roles.

“And then my biological son is only 3 1/2, so that’s a very different thing too. I’m going to need to be able to more consciously show him my vulnerability as he gets older in those years.”

From center left: Cassius Kirke, Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke attend the 2019 U.S. Open tennis championships on Sep. 3, 2019. Gotham via Getty Images

Badgley is one of a few celebrities who have recently spoken about their experiences not only as a parent, but as a stepparent.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who welcomed two children with singer Chris Martin before their 2016 divorce, became a stepmother in 2018 after marrying producer Brad Falchuk. Falchuck has two kids of his own.

The Goop founder said that she likes to talk about being a stepparent because it’s one of her “biggest learnings as a human being.”

“My area of growth personally came from the initial difficult relationship I had with my stepkids, and now they’re like my kids,” Paltrow said at an event earlier this month. She added that things were “really rough” at first.