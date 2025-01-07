People Agree That These Things Haven’t Returned To Normal Since The Pandemic

unsplash

This year marks five years since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, and while we couldn’t have predicted what would have happened in the years following, it’s fair to say that the ripples of those days can still be felt now.

It can be difficult to reflect on, especially when many of us lost loved ones or even got dangerously ill ourselves, but as we are now supposed to be living in a post-pandemic ‘new normal’, some of us can’t help but notice that actually, there was no full return to normal.

So, when user true-initiative-3103 asked on Reddit: “What is something that still hasn’t returned to normal since the pandemic?”, a lot of people had their say.

With 4.4k upvotes, user Howdysf’s comment was a popular one, simply saying: “Grocery prices”. Ouch. So true. Long gone are the days of cheap bottles of olive oil.

Wealthyadder read my mind when they said: “Manners in public. I’ve witnessed some astonishingly bad behaviour in public that I don’t recall pre Covid.”

Listen, I hate to agree, but it’s chaos out there. In fact, another Reddit user asked just a year ago if people have gotten ruder since Covid and a lot of people agreed with them. Grim.

Meanwhile, WhimsicalChuckler pointed out that there has been a mental health epidemic since Covid, saying: “The pandemic had a significant effect on people’s mental health, and many are still dealing with heightened anxiety, burnout, or feelings of loneliness.”

This is true. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the pandemic triggered a 25% increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide.

Jamieep79 said: ”Perception of past time. Something could have happened 1 or 5 years ago and it all feels the same.”

This is a real phenomenon. Dr Karan Rajan explained it saying: “Your brain measures time in experiences.

“Imagine you did the same thing every single day ― very little new moments and experiences here. Your brain has no time stamps to cling onto, so it collapses all of these identical days, weeks, months, and years into single moments.”

Hopefully the memories we make over the coming years help us get to grips with the passing of time.

What a strange 5 years it’s been.

