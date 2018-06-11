12 Times Off-Duty Medical Staff Were Everyday Superheroes

A tweet describing a heroic act from an off-duty doctor in London has sparked a heartwarming conversation about the similar acts performed by off-shift medical staff across the world.
On 10 June, trainee lawyer Lottie Ritchie took to Twitter to explain that she was at London Bridge when there was a tannoy announcement for a doctor to assist. “A woman near me looked at the guy she was with and just handed him her coffee and then RAN like a superhero,” Ritchie recalled. “It was amazing.”
Her tweet really resonated with others, who were prompted to share stories of how off-duty medical staff had gone above and beyond to help them (or others).
The nurse who dived through a car window.
The tracheotomy with a bottle of whisky.
The resuscitation of a four-month-old.
The interrupted exercise class.
The camp site coffee break.
The caring passerby.
The theatre responder.
The helpful commuters.
The mile-high rescue.
The determined nurse.
The 1am callout.
