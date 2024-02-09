Mum Divides The Internet Over Her Cinema Money Saving Hack

Thanasis via Getty Images

Taking snacks into the cinema used to feel illegal – until I Googled and checked only to find out that…it’s actually allowed? However, this one mum has taken it a step further and takes a whole warm dinner for her family to eat while watching films.

Thrifty mum Casey Major Bunce says she is proud to be “cringe” so her family can have fun when money is tight in the cost of living crisis. The 32-year-old has been called cringe and over the top by fellow mums and commenters on instagram for her elaborate hacks.

But she says that creating magical memories for her children is her priority and she ignores trolls. Casey faced online backlash after she warmed hotdogs up at home and took them to the cinema in a flask for her family .

Their special screen time picnic included buns, condiments, nachos and melted cheese.

Casey said: “People can say what they like but if the kids are having fun that’s all that matters. If other mums think they are OTT they don’t have to do them. The snacks in the cinema are over £40 if you paid for what I took in.

“Sometimes to enjoy ourselves and feed the kids in a cost of living crisis we have to make an effort and plan ahead. If people say I’m weird for doing that then I feel sorry for them that they are missing out.

“I’m not scared to look a little silly for my family.”

Casey is a married mum of four from Portsmouth who has over 439,000 followers on her instagram account @majormumhacks where she shares a mix of hacks and personal stories to help her audience navigate family life in 2024.

Casey added: “For the most part people love my videos and hacks. I always try and keep costs down and give tips for mums to make the seasons and time they spend with their children special because it is tough at the moment.

“Everyone is feeling the effects of rising living costs, childcare fees and food shopping. I try and make things easier for mums and show that I’m normal and doing my best too. I can’t let negativity get me down. I’m on a mission to share that simple hacks can have a big impact.”

Some commenters wrote on Casey’s cinema trip slamming the mum for taking the p*ss and breaking the rules:

One person said: “Unpopular opinion but I think this is taking the p*ss. I get that it’s saving money but soon cinemas will enforce no food allowed in which would ruin it for everyone. Then this isn’t a very good hack!”

Another added: “When did people start needing a three course meal to watch a film?!”

But others are praising the mum for the creative ways she shares her hacks.

A person commented: “Love the idea of this. You’ve purchased ingredients for the price of one Nachos at the cinema. Well thought and good on you.”

Another chimed in: “This is a fantastic hack! Nobody is forcing anyone to do this.. if you want to buy snacks buy them, if you want to take your own popcorn fine. Just keep doing what you’re doing, you’ll be helping so many people!”

Casey added: “Buying snacks outside of the house can be extortionate and I’m here to help parents save money and not feel guilty saying no all the time.