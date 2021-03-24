How To Make The Latest Bread Trend: Spring Focaccia Gardens

1. Have an idea of a garden design beforehand

“Freestyle design is fun, but great designs are thought about beforehand, so you have the right ingredients, and enough time to complete your garden whilst the dough is proofing for a second time,” says White. “I often sketch the garden first. Look at your garden or pics online – see how flowers grow and the lovely shapes they’ve formed and what veg could work.”

2. Don’t fight the veg

“Go with grooves, the natural direction of how the veg or herbs has grown,” he adds. “With heat, they will want to return back to their original shape so don’t fight it, go with it.”

3. Be ready to protect your toppings

“If vegetables start to over-cook, over-brown or even burn, cover in foil to protect your lovely design,” he adds. “And make sure your herbs and veg are nicely pressed into the dough – this will also prevent over browning.”