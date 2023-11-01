People Are Only Just Realising This About The Day Of The Dead

Norte Photo via Getty Images Portrait of a Catrina in the town of San Andrés Mixquic, as part of the the 'Day Of The Dead' in Mexico on October 31, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Day of the Dead, or as it’s natively known, Día de los Muertos begins today, but — get this. It’s not just one day, it’s actually two.

That’s right, the two-day celebration of the dead takes place every year on the 1st and 2nd of November all over Latin America. Each day is dedicated to relatives and friends who have passed on, to remember them and celebrate life and death.

Day of the Dead combines the rich history of the Aztecs, the native people of Mesoamerica, and their two festivals Miccailhuitontli and Miccailhuitl, which translates to “little dead” and the “adult dead”, combined with Catholic celebrations, “All Saints Day” and “All Souls Day” introduced by the Spanish. Over 3000 years, the Hispanic religious rites and Christian feasts have given us the holiday we recognise today.

While there are some concerns that Day of the Dead is taking on Halloween-like traditions, the holiday itself made the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008.

There is no mourning to be found on the Day of the Dead, either. This is a day of joy.

Telling NPR in 2014, Hayes Lavis, cultural arts curator for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian said this was because it was believed that “tears would make the spirit’s path treacherous and slippery”. He said, “This day is a joyous occasion; it’s a time to gather with everyone in your family, those alive and those dead.”

But, what exactly happens over the two days?

What happens during Mexican Day of the Dead celebrations?

Día de los Inocentes happens on the first of November marking a time to commemorate and remember the “little dead”, or children who have moved on into the spirit world.

On the second of November, Día de los Muertos begins, which remembers the “adult dead”.

Norte Photo via Getty Images Altar of the dead in the town of San Andrés Mixquic, as part of the the 'Day Of The Dead' in Mexico on October 31, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.

The two-day celebration centres around feasting, parades and fancy dress. Alters are created and spruced up with fresh offerings for dead relatives and relations, adorned with candles, toys, food, blankets and a stiff drink. Marigolds and bright flowers are laid on graves and alters (also known as ofrendas), too. It’s believed that their bright colour and strong scent help guide spirits home.

Women take to the streets dressed as La Catrina, an emblem of the holiday representing the first grand lady of the afterlife, who was tasked with looking over the bones of the dead – though her image came from an unlikely source.

The image of a striking and elegant woman with a large hat and decorated skull was first illustrated by Jose Guadalupe Posada in 1852, in a piece titled La Calavera Catrina. Now, her likeness is seen across the two-day celebration in the form of spectacular costumes and parade floats.

via Associated Press People dressed as "Catrinas" parade down Mexico City's iconic Reforma avenue during celebrations ahead of the Day of the Dead in Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

The food on offer resembles the dead too. Sugar skulls, made from sweet ingredients add pops of lively green, pink and blue, while traditional tamales and Pan de Muertos offer more savoury options for those on the other side. All washed down with lashings of Tequila — or your alcohol of choice.