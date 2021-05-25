As millions of “chirping” cicadas emerged in the US this summer, authorities in Georgia issued a desperate plea: Don’t call 911 about the insects!

Yes, there are a ton of the Brood X emergents, and yes, they make a piercing sound that can sound like an alarm. They’re the loudest insects on the planet and the males meld their calls to create an overwhelming, amplified chorus that captures the attention of females.

But please don’t dial 911 to alert authorities about them.

“Union County E911 is receiving multiple 911 calls for ‘alarms’ in the neighbourhood. More than likely these ‘alarms’ are not alarms at all but a bug, Brood X,” the Union County Fire/Rescue noted on Facebook. “If you think you hear an alarm, ensure that it is an alarm and determine the location before contacting authorities.”