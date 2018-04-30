For the first time ever, the new episodes will premiere on BBC Two, before being made available on the online-only channel BBC Three.

The BBC have dropped some bittersweet news, revealing that series five of ‘People Just Do Nothing’ will air later this year, adding that it will be the final one.

The exact air date is yet to be confirmed, but a press release issued on Monday (30 April) night teases what’s ahead for Grindah and his crew.

It reads: “DJ Steves has been nicked, and all the station equipment has been seized by the Police. Can the crew find a new home to transmit from? Will The Lost Tape curators finally go global? The notorious Chabuddy G has an insatiable new girl and a full time job - but will he find time to be the mastermind manager the station needs?

“The station isn’t the only thing under threat. After the excitement of the Wedding, Garage’s top power-couple Miche and Grindah were gutted by the news that the council have decided to knock down the Brentford blocks to make way for luxury flats. Where will this leave the family?”

The mockumentary series has come a long way since being launched on YouTube and in 2017, it scooped a Bafta for Best Scripted Comedy.

This year’s TV Baftas take place in two weeks time and Asim Chaudhry, better known as Chabuddy G, is up for the Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme accolade.

The gang have previously hinted that Kurupt FM could make the leap to the big screen, with Allan Mustafa, aka MC Grindah, admitting: “A film would be a nice send-off. It would be interesting for us as creators to do something different to the series and end it on that.”

Sadly, a Kurupt film is yet to be confirmed but we’re putting our Ks up and keeping our fingers crossed.