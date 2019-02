ENTERTAINMENT

People Magazine’s Most Stylish Stars Revealed

Just ahead of the Academy Awards, People magazine revealed their list of Hollywood's most stylish stars. Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Stone and Emily Blunt are just three of the names. The most stylish men of the year were also announced, from Timothée Chalamet’s trendsetting to Donald Glover's throwback style. And not forgetting Jeff Goldblum's eccentricity.