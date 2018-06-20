People Who Are Dying, Sick Or In Poor Mental Health Are Spiralling Into Debt

People with mental health problems, disabilities and long-term physical illnesses are struggling with mounting debt problems, according to two new reports.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) revealed that four in 10 people aged 25 to 54 with a mental health problem have an income which is less than 60% of the average.

This is in comparison to 18% of “healthy” people in the same age bracket and 28% of those dealing with another long-standing health problem.

Research released on the same day by StepChange, a not for profit debt advice service, showed one in five people helped by the organisation last year had an “additional vulnerability” on top of their financial difficulties.

Of the 29,500 the charity identified as vulnerable, 43% had mental health problems while 4.7% had a physical disability, 4.6% had cancer and 4.1% were in other poor health.

More than three quarters of people with a terminal illness said this was the main reason for them falling into debt, while 68% people with cancer cited illness as the main cause of their financial problems, with common forms of debt including credit card and overdraft debt and arrears from missed rent and bills.

There was a “clear link” between financial issues and health, StepChange’s report said.

“These figures are hugely worrying. They highlight a clear link between falling ill, and falling into debt,” it added.

“This shouldn’t be inevitable. The fact that it appears to be raises questions about how effective the safety-net for people with mental and physical health problems is.”