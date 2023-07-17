So THAT's Why Your Self-Esteem Is All Over The Place Right Now

Kryssia Campos via Getty Images

If you feel like you cycle through days of high self-esteem and crushingly low self-image, it can be hard to pinpoint what exactly is causing the fluctuations.

Sometimes, a lack of sleep is to blame. Other times, you could be experiencing normal mood swings. If you have a mental health disorder, that could affect how you see you yourself throughout the weeks, days, and even hours.

But if you’re a person who menstruates, a study named Relationships Between Paranoid Thinking, Self-Esteem And The Menstrual Cycle could offer another cause.

The research suggests that hormonal shifts on either side of your period – the paramenstrual phase – can lead to feelings of persecution and negative self esteem. In other words, not only are you feeling low about yourself close to that time of the month, but you’re also more likely to feel like everyone is out to get you (a typically evil menstrual combo).

Here’s how the study worked, and what it found.



The research looked into emotions throughout peoples’ cycles

The research involved asking 278 people to fill in online questionnaires over the course of their menstrual cycle. The researchers asked questions about the participants’ “anxiety, depression, persecution, deservedness and self-esteem” throughout their cycle.

“Responses were compared at the paramenstrual (3 days before and after menses onset) and mid-cycle phase,” the researchers shared. And it found some pretty significant, and consistent, differences between the different times of the month.

The findings are... grim for those of us who menstruate

”At the paramenstrual phase persecution, negative self-esteem, anxiety and depression were higher and positive self-esteem was lower than at mid-cycle. A greater proportion of women experienced persecution as deserved at the paramenstrual phase. This was associated with higher depression and negative self-esteem scores,” the study shared. In other words, that pesky paramenstrual phase really opens the clip on your mental health.

“The increased deservedness suggests that women may also feel that perceived attacks have occurred because of something bad about themselves,“the study added – meaning that not only do you feel like more people are against you, but you’re also more likely to feel like you deserve that hate.

No wonder so many of us dread that time of month, right?



So what can I do about it?

The study didn’t suggest any fixes – but the NHS has some advice on how to tackle hormonal mood swings.

They recommend rest, a balanced diet, and “yoga, breathing exercises and meditation to help reduce stress.” And they add that “It’s important you speak to your doctor if you feel you need help managing your symptoms.”



The NHS recommend keeping a diary of your emotions throughout your cycle if you want to speak to your doctor about any period-related concerns. And remember, as we said earlier, hormonal shifts aren’t the only cause of self-esteem swings. If you’re worried about your mental health and/or feel that your self-image is significantly affecting your life, reach out to a professional for help.