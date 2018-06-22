We Have So Many Questions About This £277 Period Sex Blanket

Period sex. Some people love it, some people hate it and for others it’s a necessary evil to ensure you don’t spend one quarter of the year in self-imposed chastity. Whatever your thoughts on the matter, Thinx – the company that brought us period-absorbing knickers – has launched a period sex blanket, for... well... y’know.

Thinx The Period Sex Blanket.

The blanket has two sides: one is Thinx’s signature four-layer technology that claims to absorb fluid – the press release is suitably vague on which fluid it refers to – while the other side has a quilted lavender finish with red stitching, a nod to Aunt Flo no doubt. This dual side gives the benefit of looking like a regular blanket for non-period sex times, but the drawback of killing the mood somewhat as you ask your partner to get off the blanket so you can flip it over during foreplay. The Period Sex Blanket – which is its full name and, admittedly quite a turn off (maybe rename yours, like you did your first car) – can reportedly be used multiple times and is machine washable, presumably best done after your period has stopped. What’s more, it will set you back a whopping $369 (£277), which is more than most people would spend on their entire bedding – spare sheets and all.