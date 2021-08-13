Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A Perseid meteor streaks across the night sky over Izmir, Turkey on August 13, 2021

The Perseid meteor shower is annual spectacle which amazes stargazers around the world – and it reached its peak in the early hours of Friday morning.

The shooting stars occur when the Earth passes through the debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle, triggering smaller pieces of the comet to race through the Earth’s atmosphere.

The bright meteors are said to provide the best celestial show of the year.

The Royal Astronomical Society even claims that stargazers could see up to 50 shooting stars an hour on a clear night.

The shower is expected to remain visible up until August 24, but, judging by the images alone, August 12 was the best night for stargazing.

Check out some of the best images of this natural wonder caught in the UK below.