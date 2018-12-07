Buzzcocks frontman Pete Shelley has died, at the age of 63.
According to the band’s management, Pete died on Thursday in Estonia, where he had been living since 2012.
They said, in an official statement: “It’s with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK’s most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks.
“Pete’s music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.”
The singer’s brother later confirmed on his Facebook page that Pete had died after suffering a heart attack.
Buzzcocks formed in Manchester in the 1970s, and eventually found themselves at the forefront of the punk music movement, thanks to the success of songs like ‘Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’, their staple track, and ‘Promises’.
Since the news of his death was made public, those who knew and were inspired by Pete have been posting tributes on social media:
In addition to his work with Buzzcocks, Pete also released solo material in the 1980s, when the band was on their eight-year hiatus.
They eventually reformed in 1989 and have continued to perform together, releasing their most recent album, and ninth overall, ‘The Way’, back in 2014.
Pete is survived by his wife, Greta, and two children.
Listen to ’Every Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)′ below: