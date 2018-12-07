Buzzcocks frontman Pete Shelley has died, at the age of 63.

According to the band’s management, Pete died on Thursday in Estonia, where he had been living since 2012.

They said, in an official statement: “It’s with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK’s most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks.

“Pete’s music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.”