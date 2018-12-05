The actor, known for playing Kevin Webster’s father Bill on the ITV soap, had previously beaten bowel cancer four years ago.

Former ‘Coronation Street’ star Peter Armitage has died at the age of 78.

He posted: “It’s with great sadness, that I’ve to tell you my great old friend Pete Armitage has died. RIP mate.”

Peter’s former ‘Corrie’ co-star Charles Lawson announced news of his death on Twitter, but his cause of death remains unknown.

@itvcorrie @simongregson123 It’s with great sadness, that I’ve to tell you my great old friend Pete Armitage has died. RIP mate.

A ‘Coronation Street’ spokesperson added to HuffPost UK: “Peter was a much respected and much loved member of the Coronation Street family. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Peter first appeared in the soap in 1984 for six months, later reappearing from 1995 to 1997, and most recently from 2006 to 2011.

His other acting credits included roles in 1970s BBC drama ‘The Befrienders’ and short-lived David Jason sitcom ‘Lucky Feller’.

Peter also made a memorable appearance in a 1980s Yellow Pages advert, playing a father trying to convince his son he didn’t want a bike for Christmas.

After beating bowel cancer in 2014, he spoke of his hopes to one day reappear in ‘Coronation Street’.

He told The Mirror: “It’s 30 years since I first started on the cobbles and I’ve always come in and out. I’d like to go back again if there’s a storyline for me.”

After news of his death was announced, a number of ‘Coronation Street’ stars paid tribute on social media.