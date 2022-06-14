Veteran actor Philip Baker Hall has died after a more than five-decade career in Hollywood. Imeh Akpanudosen via Getty Images

Actor Philip Baker Hall has died at the age of 90.

Philip’s wife of nearly 40 years, Holly Wolfle Hall, confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Monday. A cause of death has not yet been given.

Holly claimed that Philip had been in warm spirits during his final days and passed away on Sunday in Glendale, California, surrounded by loved ones.

“His voice at the end was still just as powerful,” she said.

The star’s friend and neighbour Sam Farmer also announced the news Monday on Twitter.

“My neighbour, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it,” the Los Angeles Times writer shared online.

Philip, whose Hollywood career spans more than five decades, garnered 185 film and TV credits, according to IMDb.

The actor is most known for his work in the films Boogie Nights (1997) and Magnolia (1999).

His final feature film was 2017’s The Last Word, in which he appeared opposite Amanda Seyfried.

Meanwhile, his TV credits included Seinfeld, in which he played a detective pursuing a long-overdue library book in one memorable episode (reprising the role in the finale).

He also appeared in three episodes of Modern Family, as grumpy neighbour Walt Kleezak.

In 2020, Philip starred in the Netflix TV series Messiah, which follows a CIA officer investigating a charismatic figure whose followers believe he can perform miracles.

The veteran actor is survived by his wife, his brother, four daughters and four grandchildren.