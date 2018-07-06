Dozens of people are still missing in waters off the Thai resort island of Phuket after a diving boat packed with tourists capsized in a storm.

The commander of Phuket Provincial Police, Teerapol Tipcharoen, said seas have calmed since the Thursday evening’s accident and the search is ongoing for the 56 missing people.

The boat was carrying 105 passengers, including 93 tourists, 11 crew and one tour guide when it toppled in five metre-high seas on Thursday.

One Chinese male passenger has been confirmed dead, and at least 12 people hospitalised.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong said 48 passengers were rescued from the boat, with 49 unaccounted for.

Police previously said 90 people had been rescued from the boat and just seven were missing.