Pink has blasted reports that she called off a live show so she could spend time with her family on the beach. The US singer is currently on a sell out tour in Australia and on Thursday told fans she wouldn’t be going ahead with one of her Sydney shows because she was sick.

Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news:( Friday’s show will be postponed. I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry. — P!nk (@Pink) August 2, 2018

The ‘What About Us’ singer later shared a picture of herself on a beach in Australia with her daughter Willow, with the grab of an online news headline that read: ‘Pink’s Sydney concert cancelled as she chills in Byron Bay’. In a lengthy Instagram post, Pink defended her decision to call off the Sydney gig, insisting she would never disrespect “hard working people who spend money to come see me play.”

She wrote: “I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. “I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. “This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well) on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. “This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. “You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life.”

PA Archive/PA Images Pink