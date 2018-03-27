This Is How You Are Going To Want To Decorate Your Home In 2018

Whether you are renting or own your home, it is always nice to update your living space with new touches and try to put your own stamp on it (as much as is possible when you’ve got a deposit at stake).

But if you’re feeling a bit lost for inspiration, these are three interior trends that are going to be big in the UK for 2018, according to Pinterest’s latest report.

Whether you opt for some maximalist accessories or a splash of paint, one thing is for sure, this year is all about bringing colour into the home.

Maximalist

Move over minimalism, it is finally time for the return of all things kitsch, characterised by bright splatters of colour and clashing prints. You can still get away with a white canvas, but make no mistake 2018 is going to be about unapologetically over the top interiors with Pinterest seeing a 121% surge in people pinning maximalism.