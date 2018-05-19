EDITION
    NEWS
    19/05/2018 12:38 BST

    Pippa Middleton's Dress For The Royal Wedding Looks Like An Iced Tea Can

    We still think she looks great though.

    When looking for a gown for today’s royal wedding, Pippa Middleton probably thought the £495 silk dress she found was the perfect choice. 

    And in many ways, it is - designed by the Fold, the light green dress is cut in a ‘Hepburn’ style and adorned with pale pink flowers. Ideal for a late spring wedding. 

    But eagle-eyed royal watchers quickly noticed an unfortunate comparison that the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister probably didn’t spot... 

    “Who wore it better?,” wrote one Twitter user. “Pippa Middleton or a can of Arizona Iced Tea?”

    We still think she looks great though. 

    For up-to-the-minute updates on the royal wedding, follow HuffPost UK’s liveblog here

