Pippa Middleton's Dress For The Royal Wedding Looks Like An Iced Tea Can

When looking for a gown for today’s royal wedding, Pippa Middleton probably thought the £495 silk dress she found was the perfect choice.

And in many ways, it is - designed by the Fold, the light green dress is cut in a ‘Hepburn’ style and adorned with pale pink flowers. Ideal for a late spring wedding.

But eagle-eyed royal watchers quickly noticed an unfortunate comparison that the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister probably didn’t spot...

“Who wore it better?,” wrote one Twitter user. “Pippa Middleton or a can of Arizona Iced Tea?”