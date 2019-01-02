Plane Crash Deaths Rise Sharply But Fatalities Are ‘Still Rare’

The number of people killed in passenger plane crashes worldwide jumped sharply in 2018, according to new analysis.

Dutch aviation consulting firm To70 and the Aviation Safety Network said there were more than 500 deaths stemming from passenger airline crashes in 2018, but emphasised that fatal crashes remain rare.

To70 estimated that the fatal accident rate for large commercial passenger flights at 0.36 per million flights, or one fatal accident for every 3 million flights.