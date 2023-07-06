If You Want A Cheaper Family Center Parcs Holiday, You Should Try This

picture alliance via Getty Images Center Parcs in Germany.

When it comes to quintessential British family holidays, Center Parcs is up there – between the cute log cabins, wealth of things to do and picturesque settings, it’s got a lot going for it, especially as far as parents are concerned.

But one thing that can put some families off – especially given the current financial climate – is the price tag that comes with a week-long break.

Consumer champion Which? recently found that, on average, the cost of a UK Center Parcs stay is roughly £1,274. And that’s for a family of four to stay at a site for four nights during a peak period like half term.

But if you’re after a cheaper way to enjoy Center Parc’s outdoor adventure vibes, it might just be worth looking further afield.

A new report from Which? found families could more than halve the cost of a Center Parcs break by booking in Europe instead of the UK.

Oh, really?

Yup. The consumer group compared the cost of a four-night stay for a family of four at 16 Center Parcs sites across England, France and Belgium during four peak periods.

It found a UK stay came in at £1,274 on average, compared to £833 in France and £701 in Belgium.

Which? said the biggest price differences could be found for bookings over October half-term and Easter, partly due to differences between the school calendars here and in Europe.

On average, a family could save 55% opting for a Center Parcs resort in Belgium rather than the UK over October half term, with a four night break costing just £613, compared to £1,369 in the UK.

And the savings in France were almost as good, with the same stay costing £868 on average.

But don’t the travel costs make it more expensive?

Of course, with any trip abroad you need to factor in travel costs – and these can really rack up when the kids are off school, especially if you choose to fly.

That said, when Which? factored in travel costs – like taking a ferry and then driving – they still found families could save hundreds of pounds overall.

For example, Dunkirk is less than an hour’s drive from Center Parcs’ Park de Haan, in Belgium.

At the time of writing, a return ferry trip for a family of four from Dover to Dunkirk could be booked for approximately £170 during the October half-term.

Similarly, a return car ferry for a family of four from Dover to Calais could be booked for £125 return during October half term, and over Easter weekend a return journey via Le Shuttle can be booked for £179.

Venturing to European Center Parcs sites is something more and more parents are wising up to. One mum previously told The Sun how she took her family to Center Parcs in the Netherlands during the Easter holidays and saved hundreds of pounds.

For £680 she managed to bag a week in a three-bed cottage. She also suggested activities were cheaper in the Netherlands than in the UK.

And Which? also found this. Its analysis found archery costs between £19 and £26.50 at the UK’s Whinfell Forest park, while it costs £14 at Belgium’s Park de Haan. Similarly, Laser Battle games range in price from £24.50 to £34.50 at Whinfell Forest, and cost £15 at Park de Haan.

Jo Rhodes, deputy editor of Which? Travel, said: “Our research found that it’s well-worth casting your eye beyond the Channel to snap up some significant savings