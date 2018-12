NEWS

PM Jacinda Ardern’s Emotional Apology To UK Backpacker's Family

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern made an emotional apology of behalf of the country, after a body believed to be that of missing UK backpacker Grace Millane was found. The 22-year-old went missing the day before her birthday while travelling in the country. A 26-year-old man who was living in the hotel where she was last seen alive has been arrested for her murder.