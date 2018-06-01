'Poldark’ Boss Defends Aidan Turner’s Shirtless Scenes

Every year, discussion about whether the drama objectifies its lead actor takes place, and ahead of the series four premiere, executive producer Karen Thrussell has addressed the matter.

Another series of ‘Poldark’ is about to start, which can only mean one thing: it’s time once again to talk about Aidan Turner ’s shirtless scenes.

Speaking at a screening of the first episode, she pointed out that the scenes aired by the BBC are actually a lot tamer than those featured in Winston Graham’s books.

“In the novels Ross Poldark goes swimming quite a lot, and he doesn’t wear anything at all,” she told reports (via Metro UK). “We’ve been true to the books and the novels and we’ve also been quite modest.”

Aidan has previously discussed his shirtless scenes on numerous occasions, admitting that he was surprised when the infamous scything scene caused such a fuss.

“I wasn’t prepared for what happened when the scene went out,” he said in August 2016. “The reaction was – well, it was very unexpected.

“Somebody sent me a clip of Chris Evans, scything naked – or certainly topless. That was hilarious.

“But yeah, I think keep the tops on, fellas. I still stand by the drama involved in it, and I think we pulled off what was required.

“As distracting as it might be at times and no matter what it’s become to some people, I still think the scene works.”

The hotly-anticipated series four sees action jump forward to 1797 and one character has been recast to account for the time leap.

The series will see Poldark’s politic career begin, taking us through to Christmas 1799.

‘Poldark’ airs on Sunday 10 June at 9pm, on BBC One.