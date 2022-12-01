Police Could Get More Powers To Crackdown On Protesters Says No.10

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

Police could be given more powers to crack down on protesters to deal with “guerrilla tactics” by Just Stop Oil, No.10 has said.

Home secretary Suella Braverman is due to meet with police leaders later on Thursday to discuss the protests.

Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said “more must be done to put a stop” to the group’s actions.

“We do want to discuss with police leaders if they require more powers or more guidance about how to further address some of these guerrilla tactics we’ve seen,” the spokesperson said.

“There have been some new tactics attempted in recent days. These protests are disrupting people’s lives, they are hindering the work of the emergency services.”

The Metropolitan Police has said campaigners are planning disruptive activity in London until at least December 14.

But the force that it has teams in place to respond “quickly and effectively”.

Earlier this week the group evaded arrest by walking slowly through west London at around 8am and also blocked traffic in central London.

Just Stop Oil wants the government to pledge an immediate halt to all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK.

A spokesperson for the group said of the protests: “We will continue to do whatever is nonviolently possible to demand an end to new oil and gas.

“We will not be intimidated by changes in the law or government posturing on tougher policing tactics.

“No government has a democratic mandate to pursue policies that will destroy our food supply and leave vulnerable people starving and hungry.

Policies that will destroy millions of lives and lead to civil unrest and the collapse of ordered society. They are failing to uphold the fundamental duty of government which is to protect its citizens.”

Two men accused of climbing a bridge as part of a Just Stop Oil protest that closed the Dartford Crossing for two days are to face a trial next year.