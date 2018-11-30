LIFESTYLE

Police Dog Balances Sausage On His Nose

Police dog Krush takes his training very seriously. His handler, PC Wayne Thompson of Northumbria Police, tests his obedience with a delicious sausage and even a stack of biscuits. But the nine and a half year old Dutch herder is a pro.

Bleak Friday: 24 Days of Youth Homelessness
Theresa May Faces Tough Questioning On Brexit
Police Search For Poppy Appeal Collection Thieves
Labour MP Announces He Is HIV Positive In The Hous...
Huge Waves Hit As Storm Diana Rolls Into The UK
