LIFESTYLE Police Dog Balances Sausage On His Nose Police dog Krush takes his training very seriously. His handler, PC Wayne Thompson of Northumbria Police, tests his obedience with a delicious sausage and even a stack of biscuits. But the nine and a half year old Dutch herder is a pro.