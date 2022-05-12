Police Have Issued More Than 100 Fines Over Partygate, Scotland Yard Announces

Dominic Lipinski via PA Wire/PA Images

Scotland Yard has announced it has issued more than 100 fines for covid lockdown breaches as part of its partygate investigation.

The police had been waiting for the local elections to be over before revealing its latest round of fixed penalty notices for gatherings held in Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown.

Previously, the Metropolitan Police had confirmed that 50 fines had been issued over partygate.

In a statement, the Met said: “As of Thursday 12 May, Operation Hillman, the investigation into breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street, has made more than 100 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office.

“These referrals have continued to be made throughout the period since our last update on Tuesday 12 April and the investigation remains live.”

Boris Johnson is not thought to be among those given one of the additional fines.

The prime minister, his wife and chancellor Rishi Sunak have previously received fixed penalty notices for attending a birthday party for the PM in 10 Downing Street.

A Downing Street source said: “If the PM receives a further FPN we will let you know, as we always have.”

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “Boris Johnson stood up in Parliament and said Covid rules were followed in Number 10 at all times.