Police Criticise Bystanders For Filming Officer Knocked Off His Bike During Chase

West Midlands Police have criticised bystanders who recorded one of their officers falling off his bike, instead of “help[ing] the rider”.

Tweeting on Wednesday evening, a post sent from their road harm reduction team explained that the officer was chasing another person on a stolen bike when the incident took place.

Their post read: “Very disappointed to report that when one of our team was knocked off his bike while pursuing a stolen bike the first thing that people thought to do was to record the incident on their mobile phones rather than help the rider. Luckily we were close! Any info via 101 please.”