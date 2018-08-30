Police Criticise Bystanders For Filming Officer Knocked Off His Bike During Chase

West Midlands Police have criticised bystanders who recorded one of their officers falling off his bike, instead of “help[ing] the rider”.
Tweeting on Wednesday evening, a post sent from their road harm reduction team explained that the officer was chasing another person on a stolen bike when the incident took place.
Their post read: “Very disappointed to report that when one of our team was knocked off his bike while pursuing a stolen bike the first thing that people thought to do was to record the incident on their mobile phones rather than help the rider. Luckily we were close! Any info via 101 please.”
The incident took place on Stoney Stanton Road in Coventry, and the person being pursued was on a “yellow off-road bike”.
In reply to a Twitter user enquiring about the officer’s health, the team said he “went to hospital and was given they all-clear”.
“Bumps, bruises and a bit of shock,” they added. “Not what any of us come into work for though.”
Quote-tweeting the original post, the WMP force contact team said: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour.
“If you have any information about this incident involving our @WMPRHRT @Trafficwmp friends please call 101.
“For those filming our injured colleague...the difference between us & you is if you ever need our help in future, we will still respond.”