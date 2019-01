NEWS

Polish Mayor Stabbed On Stage At Charity Event

Mayor of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz is in a critical condition after being stabbed at a charity event. The long-time mayor was standing on stage when a man rushed towards him and stabbed him with a knife. The suspect is reported to have shouted that he spent five years in prison because of the mayor’s former political party, Civic Platform. The man has been detained and Adamowicz is undergoing surgery.