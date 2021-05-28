Politician Caught Naked On Video Call Has Another Mortifying Moment

A member of Canada’s Parliament who was last month caught stark naked during a virtual meeting of the House of Commons has suffered a second mortifying online incident.

William Amos on Wednesday “urinated without realising that I was on camera,” the Liberal Party lawmaker tweeted in an apology statement released on Thursday.

“I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them,” he wrote.

The incident was “accidental and not visible to the public,” added the former environmental lawyer who represents the Quebec district of Pontiac.