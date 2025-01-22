Mae Dulay on Unsplash Traces of poo have been found on petrol pumps.

If you filled up your tank on the way to work today, you might want to wash your hands.

Researchers have discovered the presence of faecal matter (ahem, poo particles) across a range of tested petrol stations in the UK.

They also unearthed sickness-causing bugs like E.coli and salmonella. Grim.

To gather the data, National Scrap Car swabbed several test sites including the diesel and petrol pumps, pay-at-pump monitors, and the handles of doors across petrol stations in London, Manchester and Nottingham.

All the petrol stations they tested were positive for traces of faecal matter with a bacterial make-up more akin to a toilet seat.

Nottingham had the highest levels of bacteria with Pseudomonas aeruginosa (a bacteria commonly found on cockroaches and in their faecal droppings) found at an elevated count, standing at 1720 CFU.

To put that into perspective for you, Tomas Gabor, director at industrial hygiene consultancy Sysco, explained: “A count of 1720 CFU is significantly higher than typical levels expected. Even when compared to a clean toilet seat, the levels usually sit below 100 CFU/cm².

“It is unlikely that this count could make a healthy adult seriously ill, but it could pose risks to those with weakened immune systems or open wounds.

“This bacteria can however cause skin infections, respiratory issues, and infections in immunocompromised individuals.”

He added that “ideally” a CFU count for Pseudomonas aeruginosa should be undetectable or below 100 CFU on surfaces. Good to know.

Manchester’s petrol pumps were found to be home to E-coli, Clostridium perfringens and Faecal streptococci – the latter can be found in animal and human stomachs and intestines so their presence indicates faecal matter contamination.

Despite having the largest population in the UK, London’s petrol stations had fewer bacteria than Nottingham.

Back in October, experts at Select Car Leasing warned drivers to be wary of how easy it is to pick up germs at petrol stations.

“There are a host of regularly-touched items that fly under the radar when it comes to virus transmission and one of them is the petrol station fuel pump handle,” they told Birmingham Live.

Good hand hygiene is important – especially as it’s not “uncommon” for drivers to buy snacks and then eat them on their travels.

How to keep germs at bay

Graham Conway, from Select Car Leasing, urged people to “keep a pack of disinfectant wipes in the car so you can clean your hands – and any surfaces you might have touched – immediately after you fill up”.

Some people prefer to wear gloves when refuelling – however this isn’t always possible and it’s not great for the environment.

Your best port of call is to try and wash your hands with warm water and soap as soon as possible after filling up. If you’re not able to do that: use hand sanitiser.

But it’s worth bearing in mind that hand sanitiser doesn’t kill germs linked to norovirus, so hand-washing whenever you arrive at your destination is often the best port of call.