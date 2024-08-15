Poop Immediately After Eating? This Doctor Has News

Antonio Hugo Photo via Getty Images

We've written before at HuffPost UK about what it means if you experience an invisible "ghost" poop.

We've even shared the ideal amount of times you should "go" per week.

But recently, we’ve found out that dashing to the loo immediately after eating has its own causes, too.

Dr. Joseph Salhab recently shared on TikTok that “it’s not because food is moving instantly throughout your GI tract.”

Instead, he says, the process involves signals between your stomach and brain.

Then what is going on?

“When you eat and you feel like you have to use the restroom right after, this is something called the gastrocolic reflex,” the gastroenterologist explained.

The NHS writes that this “is a physiological reflex that occurs in response to

stretching of the stomach after eating a meal and the arrival of by-products of

digestion in the small intestine.”

Within about 20-30 minutes after eating, the stretching of your stomach sends your brain a signal that you’re full of food.

So “your colon begins to contract to make more room for the food,” the doctor shared.

That reflex makes you feel like you’ve gotta go ASAP, especially after breakfast, the NHS says.

But it’s not that food “passes right through you” ― you’re mostly getting rid of old stool and water.

Those with IBS may be more sensitive to the reflex

Dr. Salhab said that people with irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, are more sensitive to the reflex.

This might be why certain people get abdominal pain and cramping after eating. Some may even get diarrhoea.

“The contractions of the colon can be very powerful” for those with IBS, he revealed.

If you notice similar symptoms, the gastroenterologist recommends trying a low FODMAP diet.

Fizzy drinks, sugary drinks, booze, dairy, fried foods, and even some citrus fruits can worsen the symptoms, he added ― though it’s not one-size-fits-all.