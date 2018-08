NEWS

Pope Faces Pressure Over Tuam Babies In Mass Grave

Amid protests over clerical sex abuse, another scandal was addressed during the Pope’s visit to Ireland. An estimated 800 babies were buried between 1925 and 1961, in a mass grave on the grounds of a Catholic “mother and baby” home in Tuam. Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone has released a letter she gave to the Pope requesting help with the excavation.