These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In 1925

The Social Security Administration's baby names data goes back more than a century.
The popular baby names of 1925 include a mix of enduring classics and former favourites that have faded into obscurity.
LindaYolanda via Getty Images
The list of the most popular baby names in the U.S. doesn’t change dramatically from one year to the next, but some interesting shifts and trends emerge over longer stretches of time.

Some popular picks fall off the map, while others dip down to the bottom only to make a comeback later. And then there are the classics that remain popular to this day.

Knowing the Social Security Administration’s baby names database goes back to the 1880s, we decided to take a look at parents’ choices 100 years ago to see which ones tanked and which have serious staying power.

Below, find the 25 most popular baby names for boys and for girls born in 1925. While James, William, Elizabeth and Evelyn are still popular a century later, others like Mildred, Lois, Ralph and Doris aren’t quite as common these days.

Girls

  1. Mary
  2. Dorothy
  3. Betty
  4. Helen
  5. Margaret
  6. Ruth
  7. Virginia
  8. Doris
  9. Mildred
  10. Elizabeth
  11. Frances
  12. Evelyn
  13. Anna
  14. Jean
  15. Alice
  16. Marie
  17. Shirley
  18. Lois
  19. Irene
  20. Gloria
  21. Marjorie
  22. Barbara
  23. Martha
  24. Florence
  25. Lillian

Boys

  1. Robert
  2. John
  3. William
  4. James
  5. Charles
  6. George
  7. Joseph
  8. Richard
  9. Edward
  10. Donald
  11. Thomas
  12. Frank
  13. Paul
  14. Harold
  15. Raymond
  16. Walter
  17. Jack
  18. Henry
  19. Kenneth
  20. Arthur
  21. Albert
  22. David
  23. Harry
  24. Eugene
  25. Ralph
