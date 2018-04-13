Ryan Murphy, the creator of ‘The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’, has revealed the trailer for his next big project, ‘Pose’. The series is set in 1980s New York and the trailer reveals that the drama will tell its story with a documentary-style format.

FX 'Pose'

Prior to its premiere, ‘Pose’ made history with the decision to cast five transgender actors - Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, model Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross - in lead roles, as trans characters. Their parts means ‘Pose’ has the largest cast of transgender actors, for any scripted series to air on a US network. Evan Peters and Kate Mara, who fans might recognise from ‘House Of Cards’, will also feature on the show.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Ryan Murphy