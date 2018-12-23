Gatwick Drone: 'Possibility' There Was No Drone Activity, Detective Says

Detectives hunting the Gatwick Airport drone operator are not ruling out the possibility that no drone activity took place.

Sussex Police insisted they are “not back to square one”, despite releasing the two prime suspects initially held, adding they are working with witness accounts.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley added there was no available footage of the drones.

Police said there were some “persons of interest” after a damaged drone was found inside the airport’s perimeter fence. It follows the decision to release a man and a woman from nearby Crawley without charge.

The pair, aged 47 and 54 respectively, made no comment as they darted inside their home on Sunday morning, having been arrested on Friday evening following a “tip-off” from a member of the public.

Tingley said: “We are not back to square one. Whilst these two people have been in custody, we have a number of lines of inquiry and persons of interest.”

Asked about speculation there was never a drone, he said: “Of course, that’s a possibility. We are working with human beings saying they have seen something.