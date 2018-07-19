Primary Schools Will Teach Pupils How To Deal With Depression - But Not Till 2020

Although some have welcomed the proposals, others have criticised the delay in implementation: teachers will be provided with necessary resources from September 2019 but won’t be teaching the syllabus until the following autumn.

The proposals will be the first update to current PSHE curriculums since 2000 and will make health education - including lessons on depression and anxiety - compulsory to all. Sex education will become mandatory in secondary years.

School children across the country are to be taught about physical and mental health, staying safe online and the importance of healthy relationships, under new plans published by the government this week.

Under the relationship education, primary aged children, will be taught in an “age appropriate” way about the features of healthy friendships, family relationships and other relationships they are likely to encounter.

At secondary school, teachers will build on the foundations built in primary school and extend teaching to include intimate relationships as well. It will also discuss issues of consent and LGBT issues.

For the mental health component lessons will help support the development of qualities such as confidence, resilience, self-respect and self-control. It will also make sure children and young people learn how to recognise when they and others are struggling with mental health and how to respond.

Children will also be taught about staying safe online – complementing the existing computing curriculum – and how to use technology safely, responsibly and respectfully.

On the physical side of the programme (following the publication of the government’s Childhood Obesity Plan) pupils will be taught about the benefits of healthy eating and keeping fit.

Although the comprehensive plan is in final stages of planning, it is still subject to a further 12-week consultation on content and how the subjects are taught.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said of the plans: “I want to make sure our children are able to grow up to become happy and well-rounded individuals who know how to deal with the challenges of the modern world.

“Many of today’s problems did not exist when we last gave schools guidance on how to teach Relationships and Sex Education 18 years ago.”