King Charles's Coronation Is Stealing The Spotlight From This Other Royal Celebration Today

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

There’s another special – and a lot more low-key – celebration happening today: it’s Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

The youngster will be celebrating his special day with his mum Meghan Markle, one-year-old sister Princess Lilibet, as well as close family members and friends, according to reports.

Meanwhile his dad, Prince Harry, has flown to London for his father’s coronation, which officially begins at 11am.

King Charles’s youngest son, who arrived in the UK via a commercial flight on Friday, is not listed under any part of the Westminster Abbey service or procession, according to documents seen by HuffPost.

happy birthday to little prince archie 🥰#PrinceArchie4 pic.twitter.com/98nch1uYtj — Mʏ ғᴀɪᴛʜ ɪs ɢʀᴇᴀᴛᴇʀ ᴛʜᴀɴ ᴍʏ ғᴇᴀʀ ~ Mᴇɢʜᴀɴ Mᴀʀᴋʟᴇ (@MagaliDMathias) May 6, 2023

So what’s on the cards for Archie’s birthday celebration?

A source told People Magazine: “It’s going to be a low-key party at home. They’ll have friends around them and Meghan’s mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend.”

Harry will return to Los Angeles a matter of hours after the event, via another commercial flight, to make it home for his son’s birthday, according to Page Six.

The couple live in Montecito, California, with their two children, which is seven hours behind the UK.

“Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday,” the source said.

Social media is filled with birthday wishes for the young royal, however some couldn’t help but notice the unfortunate timing of the King’s coronation on the same day as his grandson’s birthday.

Happy Birthday to #PrinceArchie , your grandpa decided to have his #Coronation on your birthday as if the world could forget to celebrate you . Today and all this month you will be celebrated like the King you are . #PrinceArchie4 pic.twitter.com/pFiIdU4Fuu — claire (@claireXanda) May 5, 2023

wait today is prince archie's birthday and his grandfather decided to have his #Coronation same day? interesting 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WKJqxse6Sp — . (@Lettie4u) May 6, 2023

Of course the #Coronation is on Prince Archie’s 4th birthday 🙄 — hollie gallacher (@hollgallacher) May 6, 2023