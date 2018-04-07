Prince Charles Declared High Chief In Vanuatu

Prince Charles might not have the god-like status of his father Prince Philip on Vanuatu, but he was given an honour all of his own on a visit to the nation.

Donning a grass skirt and a white garland, the heir to the throne was made a high chief in a colourful ceremony on Saturday.

In the tradition of the Malvatumauri Council of Chiefs, Charles took part in a series of rituals as he was given the high chief name of Mal Menaringmanu, the Press Association reported.

The prince also took a sip from a cup of special kava, known as Royal Kava, before planting two trees.

The drink is reserved for special occasions and was only last consumed when the Duke of Edinburgh visited the island in 1974.

Delighting the crowds – who had turned out in their thousands – with the traditional greeting of “Halo yufala euriwan”, meaning “hello everybody”, he said: “My visit, while far too brief, has nevertheless allowed me to experience for myself the warmth, generosity and spirit for which the people of Vanuatu are so justly famed.”

He added: “Vanuatu, you are number one!”