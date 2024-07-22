Prince George Is All Grown Up In Brand-New Birthday Portrait

Prince George is 11!

The future king looked all grown up in a new black-and-white birthday portrait, released by Prince William and Kate Middleton on the young prince’s birthday, July 22.

“Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!” read the caption on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts.

The photo was attributed to Kate, who regularly snaps photos for her family’s big occasions.

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales was enveloped in a photo editing controversy after Kensington Palace released the first photo of Kate and her three children after a long public absence following her abdominal surgery in January.

Several international news agencies retracted the image, which was released over Mother’s Day back in March, as it appeared digitally manipulated in a few different places.

The royal apologised for the uproar the day after the picture was released.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the Princess of Wales said in a message shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Just over a week later, the Princess of Wales would go on to tell the world that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Last month, Kate shared an update on her journey with cancer, and told followers that she is “making good progress.”

“As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she said in a deeply personal note, later adding that her “treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”