Prince George's Birthday: A Look Back At Photos Of His Best Expressions As He Turns Five

Happy birthday Prince George!

It seems like only yesterday that Prince George was being photographed in his mother’s arms on the steps of St Mary’s Hospital.

Now, on his fifth birthday (yes we feel old too), we’re charting the little royal’s adorable facial expressions that have kept us laughing oh-so-hard and relating to the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the years.

From downright unimpressed to sheer euphoria (and everything in between), we look forward to seeing more brilliant expressions as the years go on. Happy birthday Prince George!

  • Why is this taking so long?
    Why is this taking so long?
    PA Archive/PA Images
    October 2013: Prince George is christened at Chapel Royal in St James's Palace and is 100% ready for it to be over.
  • You've got to be kidding me?!
    You've got to be kidding me?!
    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
    April 2014: From bad to worse. The Prince is less than enthralled by the prospect of a long-haul flight to the UK after his first tour of New Zealand and Australia.
  • Blimey!
    Blimey!
    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
    July 2015: Prince George arrives at his sister Princess Charlotte's christening and is momentarily surprised by the paps.
  • One cool dude.
    One cool dude.
    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
    January 2016: The Prince is all set for his first day at Westacre Montessori nursery school, Norfolk. That backpack, that stance, that cool dude half smile - he is so ready.
  • Not this again.
    Not this again.
    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
    July 2016: Prince George celebrates his third birthday by sitting on a swing and having his photo taken by the official photographer. He would much rather be eating cake.
  • I. LOVE. BUBBLES.
    I. LOVE. BUBBLES.
    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
    September 2016: Prince George plays with bubbles at a children's party in Victoria during a Royal Tour of Canada and has clearly found his passion in life.
  • Not fair.
    Not fair.
    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
    September 2016: After experiencing bubble-induced euphoria, the Prince grows increasingly bored and forlorn as he departs Victoria Harbour on a seaplane. Snore.
  • Are these... breeches?
    Are these... breeches?
    PA Wire/PA Images
    May 2017: The Prince is pageboy at aunt Pippa's wedding and might just be plotting a way to escape.
  • Not another plane trip.
    Not another plane trip.
    PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
    July 2017: Another day, another city - this time he's at Berlin airport in Germany. It's a tiring life for a Prince.
  • So now there are two of them?!
    So now there are two of them?!
    PA Wire/PA Images
    April 2018: The Prince arrives at the hospital to see brother Louis with the look of someone who knows they've now got two young 'uns to keep in check.
  • What a day to wear black.
    What a day to wear black.
    PA Wire/PA Images
    May 2018: Prince George looks uncomfortably warm in his pageboy's outfit for the wedding of uncle Harry and Meghan Markle. This is the face of a boy who would rather be running around an air-conditioned Toys 'R' Us.
  • No you shush.
    No you shush.
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    June 2018: The Prince briefly enjoys being told off by his cousin Savannah Phillips while at Trooping The Colour, London.
  • I've got this big brother lark licked.
    I've got this big brother lark licked.
    PA Wire/PA Images
    July 2018: The Prince leaves younger brother Louis' christening looking slightly dazed. Next stop: his birthday.
  • Cheeky grin.
    Kensington Palace shared this cute snap to mark George's fifth birthday in July 2018.

