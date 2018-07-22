It seems like only yesterday that Prince George was being photographed in his mother’s arms on the steps of St Mary’s Hospital.

Now, on his fifth birthday (yes we feel old too), we’re charting the little royal’s adorable facial expressions that have kept us laughing oh-so-hard and relating to the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the years.

From downright unimpressed to sheer euphoria (and everything in between), we look forward to seeing more brilliant expressions as the years go on. Happy birthday Prince George!