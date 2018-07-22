It seems like only yesterday that Prince George was being photographed in his mother’s arms on the steps of St Mary’s Hospital.
Now, on his fifth birthday (yes we feel old too), we’re charting the little royal’s adorable facial expressions that have kept us laughing oh-so-hard and relating to the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the years.
From downright unimpressed to sheer euphoria (and everything in between), we look forward to seeing more brilliant expressions as the years go on. Happy birthday Prince George!
Why is this taking so long?PA Archive/PA Images
You've got to be kidding me?!PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
Blimey!PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
One cool dude.PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
Not this again.PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
I. LOVE. BUBBLES.PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
Not fair.PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
Are these... breeches?PA Wire/PA Images
Not another plane trip.PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES
So now there are two of them?!PA Wire/PA Images
What a day to wear black.PA Wire/PA Images
No you shush.Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
I've got this big brother lark licked.PA Wire/PA Images
Cheeky grin.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages 🎈— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2018
📷 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/KJ4c73ospG