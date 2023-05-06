Prince Louis Has Arrived At The Coronation And He's Giving Serious Skywalker Vibes

ITV News Prince Louis arrives at his grandfather's coronation.

Prince Louis has arrived at the coronation – and this is a child who’s 100% been briefed to be serious today.

The youngest of Prince William and Princess Kate’s brood, who turned five recently, was spotted waving from a car arriving at King Charles’s coronation.

And we couldn’t help but chuckle at his very serious expression. It’s giving Anakin Skywalker vibes.

Prince Louis waves to the crowd at his grandfather’s #Coronation pic.twitter.com/QrMc8BexMA — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 6, 2023

The youngster managed a wave and even the slightest hints of a smile as he arrived for the official coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London.

Understandably everyone on social media was very excited to catch a first glimpse of the prince, who has a history of pulling fantastic – not to mention incredibly entertaining – facial expressions at past royal events.

Spectators are already waiting in the wings for him to cause chaos.

I cannot wait for the Prince Louis memes, there is no way that child is behaving and I’m here for it — Lauren (@laurenpeacockx) May 6, 2023

Prince Louis looks like the dark side Luke Skywalker #Coronation — TZ (@__onered) May 6, 2023

Can Prince Louis hold up for 2+ hours? #Coronation — Cracked_Canoe (@Cracked_Canoe) May 6, 2023

According to The Telegraph, the youngster is not expected to sit through the two-hour service and will be whisked away to relax behind the scenes.

