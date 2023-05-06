Prince Louis Has Arrived At The Coronation And He's Giving Serious Skywalker Vibes

Prince Louis has arrived at the coronation – and this is a child who’s 100% been briefed to be serious today.
The youngest of Prince William and Princess Kate’s brood, who turned five recently, was spotted waving from a car arriving at King Charles’s coronation.
And we couldn’t help but chuckle at his very serious expression. It’s giving Anakin Skywalker vibes.
The youngster managed a wave and even the slightest hints of a smile as he arrived for the official coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London.
Understandably everyone on social media was very excited to catch a first glimpse of the prince, who has a history of pulling fantastic – not to mention incredibly entertaining – facial expressions at past royal events.
Spectators are already waiting in the wings for him to cause chaos.
According to The Telegraph, the youngster is not expected to sit through the two-hour service and will be whisked away to relax behind the scenes.
Around 1pm he will be reunited with his parents to join the procession out of Westminster Abbey.