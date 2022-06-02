DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images Kate Middleton smiles and Queen Elizabeth grins as little Louis covers his ears during the Royal Air Force flypast over Buckingham Palace.

It looks like things got a little too loud for Prince Louis during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour celebrations on Thursday.

The four-year-old appeared to let out a yell and cover his ears in a hilariously meme-worthy moment during the royal family’s Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images Things understandably got a little too loud!

Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images We feel you, Prince Louis.

Louis’ covering-his-ears moment was rather reminiscent of bridesmaid Grace Van Cutsem from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, who found the noise and attention a bit overwhelming when she appeared on the balcony alongside the couple in a now-iconic photo from April 29, 2011:

Peter Macdiarmid via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kiss as bridesmaid Grace Van Cutsem looks at the crowd from the balcony at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011, in London.

Alongside Prince Louis and his face pulling, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and others joined all the queen to view the Royal Air Force’s 70-aircraft flyover appearance following the parade, which kicked off the queen’s official Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

All of the young children found a wonderful way to steal the show with their expressions:

Chris Jackson via Getty Images A look of amazement!

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Louis, taking it all in.

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images Still recovering from the noise!

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images Charlotte's turn to cover her ears, while a very grown-up George grins!

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images Another big face!

This year’s Trooping the Colour, which marks the official birthday celebrations for British monarchs, included a major first for George, Charlotte and Louis.

The children appeared for the first time in carriages at the event, before stepping out on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside other working members of the royal family.

Thursday’s event marks the beginning of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which will extend to Sunday, June 5.